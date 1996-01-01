19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical copper object occupying a volume of 68cm3 is suspended from a cord, as illustrated in the figure. The object is submerged in a fluid (petrol) with a density of 730 kg/m³. Determine the tension in the cord.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.36 N
B
4.28 N
C
6.65 N
D
5.49 N