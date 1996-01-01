19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An artifact with a radius of 3.00 cm and weighing 168.4 g exhibits neutral buoyancy in an unknown liquid. Identify the liquid in which it is submerged. Assume the shape of the artifact to be spherical.
Chloroform
Ethanol
Water
Kerosene