21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Black phosphorus is a two-dimensional material made of phosphorus atoms arranged in a layered structure. Black phosphorous is one (or a few) atoms layer thick material. It has unique electronic and optical properties. Express the molar-specific heat of black phosphorus as a multiple of the universal gas constant R.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
R/2
B
R
C
2R
D
4R