34. Wave Optics
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Young's experiment, the slits are illuminated with coherent light of wavelength 632nm. Careful measurement reveals the distance between the adjacent dark fringes to be 4.3mm. If the screen is 2.2 meters from the light source, what should be the slit separation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
d = 0.323 mm
B
d = 0.58 mm
C
d = 0.62 cm
D
d = 0.45 cm