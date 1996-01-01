34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
34. Wave Optics Young's Double Slit Experiment
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular hole of radius R is illuminated with the light of wavelength 700 nm. The central maxima formed by light passing through the hole has a radius of 0.4R when the screen is located at a distance of 60 cm measured from the circular hole. Find the value of R, expressed in mm.
A circular hole of radius R is illuminated with the light of wavelength 700 nm. The central maxima formed by light passing through the hole has a radius of 0.4R when the screen is located at a distance of 60 cm measured from the circular hole. Find the value of R, expressed in mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.00060 mm
B
0.0026 mm
C
0.80 mm
D
1.6 mm