34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular board is placed 85cm away from two 0.34mm-wide slits to observe the interference pattern. Through the small slits, coherent light of wavelength of 610nm pass, and an interference pattern is observed on the screen. Determine the distance between the interference pattern's first and second dark lines.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Δy = 0.55 cm
B
Δy = 2.5 mm
C
Δy = 1.53 mm
D
Δy = 0.81 cm