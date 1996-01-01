8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a pair of balls (spherical) that have a collective mass of 211 kg. They are subject to a gravitational force of 6.25 x 10-8 N, and their gravitational potential energy is ₋12.4 x 10-8 J. Determine the individual mass of each ball in the given scenario.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.13 kg, 186.58 kg
B
33.52 kg, 191.87 kg
C
19.13 kg, 191.87 kg
D
22.42 kg, 188.4 kg