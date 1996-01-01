3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
Vector Composition & Decomposition
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
You know that a particular vector M has a y-component My = +8.5 m and a counterclockwise angle of 48° from the +x-axis. What is the (a) x-component of M and (b) magnitude of M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mx = 9.44 m
M = 12.7 m
B
Mx = 7.65 m
M = 16.5 m
C
Mx = 9.44 m
M = 18.4 m
D
Mx = 7.65 m
M = 11.4 m