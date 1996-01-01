3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
3. Vectors Vector Composition & Decomposition
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using a convention where θ is a counterclockwise angle measured from the +x-axis to a vector M, determine the angle θ for a vector with the following components: (a) Mx = 3.00 m, My = -1.00 m; b) Nx = -5.00 m, Ny = -3.00 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M = 288.4°
N = 239.0°
B
M = 71.6°
N = 59.0°
C
M = 341.6°
N = 211.0°
D
M = 18.4°
N= 31.0°