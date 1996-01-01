36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
In three different situations where tunneling probabilities are (i) 12%, (ii) 1.2%, and (iii) 0.12%, find the energy of an electron encountering a 1.5 nm wide potential-energy barrier that is 6.0 eV in height.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 5.97 eV, (ii) 5.87 eV, (iii) 5.70 eV
B
(i) 5.70 eV, (ii) 5.87 eV, (iii) 5.97 eV
C
(i) 5.87 eV, (ii) 5.97 eV, (iii) 5.70 eV
D
(i) 5.97 eV, (ii) 5.70 eV, (iii) 5.87 eV