36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron is confined within a harmonic oscillator potential characterized by a spring constant of 11.0 N/m. The electron is initially at the lowest energy level, also known as the ground state. Determine the maximum wavelength, in nanometers, of a photon that the electron can absorb to make a transition to the first excited state.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10840 nm
B
721 nm
C
542 nm
D
271 nm