9. Work & Energy
Power
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 85 kg sprinter accelerates from rest to a peak speed of 9.2 m/s in 4.0 seconds. A 65 kg cheetah accelerates from rest to 27 m/s in 3.0 seconds. Determine the mean power output of the sprinter and the cheetah. The expression for average power is ∆E/∆t, where ∆t is the time interval.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sprinter = 899 W
Cheetah = 7.90 kW
B
Sprinter = 899 W
Cheetah = 293 W
C
Sprinter = 196 W
Cheetah = 7.90 kW
D
Sprinter = 3.60 kW
Cheetah = 31.6 kW
