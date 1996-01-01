9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A construction worker of mass 72 kg wishes to deliver a 25 kg pack of cement to the top of a 25 m building under construction using the stairs. Determine the worker's power that will enable them to make the delivery in 70 s.
A construction worker of mass 72 kg wishes to deliver a 25 kg pack of cement to the top of a 25 m building under construction using the stairs. Determine the worker's power that will enable them to make the delivery in 70 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
165 W
B
16.8 W
C
34.6 W
D
340 W