20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A food container has a total area of 0.242 m2. A warm liquid at 42°C is placed in the container. The temperature of the outer wall after thermal equilibrium has been established is found to be 35°C. The container loses heat to the surroundings at a rate of 2.4 mm. The container loses heat to the surroundings at a rate of 191 W. Using this data, determine the thermal conductivity of the material making the container.
A
13.3 W/m•K
B
0.0158 W/m•K
C
2.71 W/m•K
D
0.271 W/m•K
E
133 W/m•K
F
0.158 W/m•K