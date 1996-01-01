An oven has its surface fitted with insulating 0.12 m2 rock wool that is 2.0 cm thick. At one instance of the oven's operation, the inner surface of the rock wool is at a temperature of 150°C and the outer surface has a temperature equal to room temperature (25°C). The thermal conductivity of rock wool is 0.040 W/m•K. Determine the heat current flowing through the rock wool insulation.