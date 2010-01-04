2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Kinematics Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pickup truck is traveling along a straight path at a constant speed of 80 km/h. Given a human reaction time of 0.9 s and a deceleration rate of - 2.0 m/s2, what is its stopping distance?
A pickup truck is traveling along a straight path at a constant speed of 80 km/h. Given a human reaction time of 0.9 s and a deceleration rate of - 2.0 m/s2, what is its stopping distance?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6 × 10 m
B
1.4 × 102 m
C
5.8 × 10 m
D
3.2 × 102 m