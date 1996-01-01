8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bird that can withstand an acceleration of 11g sees its prey during flight. It dives vertically down to catch it at a constant speed of 350 m/s. At what height above the ground the bird must begin to pull out (following a vertical circular trajectory) to avoid blacking out and crashing into the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 m
B
110 m
C
1100 m
D
11000 m