1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of bikers are on a 250 km long route, traversing various landscapes. They covered the first 70.0 km in one day. Estimate how long it will take them to cover the remaining distance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.9 days.
B
1.8 days.
C
6.4 days.
D
2.6 days.