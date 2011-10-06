1. Intro to Physics Units
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular field 282 m long and 118m wide, is being mowed by a smaller commercial grade mower which has a speed of 4.0 km/h and a cutting width of 2.4m. Determine the time it would take to mow this field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5 h
B
4.1 h
C
2.0 h
D
6.7 h