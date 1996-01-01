3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Work out the vector sum O = 3P + Q using P = 3i - j and Q = -4i + 6j. Express vector O using magnitude and direction form.
Work out the vector sum O = 3P + Q using P = 3i - j and Q = -4i + 6j. Express vector O using magnitude and direction form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.83, 59° above the positive x-axis.
B
5.10, 79° below the positive x-axis.
C
5.83, 31° above the positive x-axis.
D
5.10, 79° above the positive x-axis.