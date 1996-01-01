7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a shipping facility, workers use a manual loading ramp to move heavy crates into freight trucks. To optimize efficiency while ensuring that workers do not exert more than 100 N of force pushing the crates upward, what is the maximum angle at which the loading ramp can be set? Assume the average crate has a mass of 40 kg, and ignore the effects of friction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10∘
B
15∘
C
18∘
D
30∘