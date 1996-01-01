11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Science students decide to perform an experiment on a horizontal and frictionless rink. John (mass = 70.0 kg) stands still while James (mass = 53.0 kg) skates in a straight line and collides with John with a velocity of 12.5 m/s. After the collision, James is deflected at 46.8° from his original direction and has a speed of 6.50 m/s. Determine the change in kinetic energy of the system following the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.76 × 103 J
B
-2.17 × 103 J
C
-2.81 × 103 J
D
-1.27 × 103 J