1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1. Intro to Physics Units Unit Conversions
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, 7.2g of potassium chloride is added for every liter of water.Using the conversion factor 1 mL = 1 cm³ write the salt concentration in terms of kg/m³
In an experiment, 7.2g of potassium chloride is added for every liter of water.Using the conversion factor 1 mL = 1 cm³ write the salt concentration in terms of kg/m³
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 kg /m3
B
2.4 kg /m3
C
1.2 kg /m3
D
7.2 kg /m3