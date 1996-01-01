1. Intro to Physics Units
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A swimming pool A is 50.0 m long, while an Olympic-sized swimming pool B is 50.0 fathoms long. Determine which pool is longer and calculate the difference in length between them in m and as a percentage of the length of the smaller pool. (1fathom ≈1.8288 meter)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pool A is longer by 41.4 m and the percentage difference in their lengths is 45.3%
B
Pool B is longer by 41.4 m and the percentage difference in their lengths is 82.9%
C
Pool B is longer by 41.4 m and the percentage difference in their lengths is 45.3%
D
Pool A is longer by 41.4 m and the percentage difference in their lengths is 82.9%