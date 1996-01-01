31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A series RLC circuit is driven by an AC power source of rms 60 V at a frequency of 120 Hz. The resistor has a resistance of 150 Ω, the inductor has an inductance of 125 mH, and the capacitor has a capacitance of 112 mF. Calculate i) the power provided by the AC source and ii) the rate at which electrical energy is lost in the resistor.
A series RLC circuit is driven by an AC power source of rms 60 V at a frequency of 120 Hz. The resistor has a resistance of 150 Ω, the inductor has an inductance of 125 mH, and the capacitor has a capacitance of 112 mF. Calculate i) the power provided by the AC source and ii) the rate at which electrical energy is lost in the resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pav = 10.8 W
PR = 10.8 W
PR = 10.8 W
B
Pav = 10.8 W
PR = 17.2 W
PR = 17.2 W
C
Pav = 17.2 W
PR = 17.2 W
PR = 17.2 W
D
Pav = 17.2 W
PR = 10.8 W
PR = 10.8 W