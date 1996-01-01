31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrical circuit consists of a resistor R= 300 Ω, an inductor L=0.200 H, and a capacitor C= 6.35 μF, connected in series with an AC generator. When the frequency of the generator is set at 250.0 Hz the rms current flowing in the circuit is 0.55 A. Determine i) the circuit phase angle (Φ) and ii) the power factor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Φ = - 54.5°
ii) 0.814
B
i) Φ = - 35.5°
ii) 0.580
C
i) Φ = 35.5°
ii) 0.814
D
i) Φ = 54.5°
ii) 0.580
