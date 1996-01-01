31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric water resistor heater is connected across a 240.0 V rms potential difference. The water heater consumes, on average, 1500.0 W. Calculate the maximum instantaneous power dissipated in the resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pmax = 2000.0 W
B
Pmax = 2500. 0 W
C
Pmax = 3000.0 W
D
Cannot be determined from the given information.