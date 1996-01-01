18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 75 inch LED TV has left and right stereo speakers separated by 1.50 m. The speakers, which are run by the same sound card inside the TV are beeping the same notification tone. The microphone on a recording smartphone is placed perpendicularly and 0.8 m directly in front of one of the speakers. Determine all frequencies between 20 Hz and 1.5 kHz that cause constructive interference at the location of the microphone.
A 75 inch LED TV has left and right stereo speakers separated by 1.50 m. The speakers, which are run by the same sound card inside the TV are beeping the same notification tone. The microphone on a recording smartphone is placed perpendicularly and 0.8 m directly in front of one of the speakers. Determine all frequencies between 20 Hz and 1.5 kHz that cause constructive interference at the location of the microphone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
429 Hz, 858 Hz, 1286 Hz
B
490 Hz, 980 Hz, 1470 Hz
C
381 Hz, 762 Hz, 1143 Hz
D
191 Hz, 571 Hz, 953 Hz, 1333 Hz
E
214 Hz, 643 Hz, 1072 Hz, 1500 Hz
F
245 Hz, 735 Hz, 1225 Hz