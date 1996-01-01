A 75 inch LED TV has left and right stereo speakers separated by 1.50 m. The speakers, which are run by the same sound card inside the TV are beeping the same notification tone. The microphone on a recording smartphone is placed perpendicularly and 0.8 m directly in front of one of the speakers. Determine all frequencies between 20 Hz and 1.5 kHz that cause constructive interference at the location of the microphone.