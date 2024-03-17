10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Intro to Conservation of Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 4.0-g sparrow propels itself into the air, reaching 4.0 m/s speed in its ascent. Determine the sparrow's kinetic energy at this speed. Calculate the total energy expended in achieving this jump if the sparrow utilizes energy with 40% efficiency.
A 4.0-g sparrow propels itself into the air, reaching 4.0 m/s speed in its ascent. Determine the sparrow's kinetic energy at this speed. Calculate the total energy expended in achieving this jump if the sparrow utilizes energy with 40% efficiency.