10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 68-kg firefighter in training jumps upward from the top of a training structure with a speed of 4.0 m/s. A safety cushion, which can be likened to a spring with a spring constant of 5.5 x 104 N/m, is set up 2.2 meters directly below the structure. Assess how much the cushion is compressed as the firefighter lands on it after the jump.
