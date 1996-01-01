6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A well is fitted with a pulley. A bucket hangs from the pulley using a flexible cable. A person uses the pulley to get themselves into and out of the well. The bucket has a mass of 15.0 kg, and the person's mass is 62.0 kg. How hard should the person pull on the cable to create an upward acceleration of 0.45 m/s2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.3 N
B
745 N
C
395 N
D
1560 N