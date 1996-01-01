6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher with a mass of 82.0 kg (including a gun) stands on a frictionless wet ground holding a gun. The researcher fires a 25 g bullet horizontally. The bullet acquires a speed of 650 m/s in 1.20 s. Determine the rebound velocity of the researcher, assuming a constant force on the bullet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 650 m/s
B
- 198 m/s
C
-0.198 m/s
D
- 0.165 m/s