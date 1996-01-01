1. Intro to Physics Units
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bob's liver produces bile at a rate of approximately 83/e fluid ounces per day, where e is the constant Euler's number equivalent to 2.71828182846... After having done the 'Serum bilirubin test,' he finds that his actual bile production rate is 30.3 fluid ounces per day. Determine the percent error in this approximate value.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.7723%
B
0.7273%
C
0.7732%
D
0.7372%