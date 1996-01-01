1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
1. Intro to Physics Units Counting Significant Figures
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using a micrometer, you measure one side of a regular hexagon to be 7.88 mm. On the other hand, you measure the side length of a square table to be exactly 40.2 cm using a T-square. What is the sum of the perimeters of these two shapes? Give your answer using the appropriate number of significant figures.
Using a micrometer, you measure one side of a regular hexagon to be 7.88 mm. On the other hand, you measure the side length of a square table to be exactly 40.2 cm using a T-square. What is the sum of the perimeters of these two shapes? Give your answer using the appropriate number of significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1655 mm
B
410 mm
C
1640 mm
D
2459 mm