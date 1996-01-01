Vector ﻿ M ‾ \overline{M} M﻿ lies in the xy plane making an angle of θ above the positive x-axis. Vector ﻿ N ‾ \overline{N} N﻿ is lying in the same plane making an angle Φ below the positive x-axis. Determine their dot product.

Hint: Use one of the following identities-

cos(A + B) = cosAcosB - sinAsinB

cos(A - B) = cosAcosB + sinAsinB