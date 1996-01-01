3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
Vector M lies in the xy plane making an angle of θ above the positive x-axis. Vector N is lying in the same plane making an angle Φ below the positive x-axis. Determine their dot product.
Hint: Use one of the following identities-
cos(A + B) = cosAcosB - sinAsinB
cos(A - B) = cosAcosB + sinAsinB
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
McosθcosΦ + NsinθsinΦ
B
McosθcosΦ - NsinθsinΦ
C
MN(cosθcosΦ - sinθsinΦ)
D
MN(cosθcosΦ + sinθsinΦ)