Vector ﻿ A ‾ \overline{A} A﻿ having a magnitude of 60 lies along the positive y-axis. Vector ﻿ B ‾ \overline{B} B﻿, positioned in the xy-plane, forms a 67° angle above the positive x-axis and has a magnitude of 42. Determine the dot product ﻿ A ‾ ⋅ B ‾ \overline{A}\cdot\overline{B} A⋅B﻿.