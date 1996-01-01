3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
3. Vectors Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Vector A having a magnitude of 60 lies along the positive y-axis. Vector B, positioned in the xy-plane, forms a 67° angle above the positive x-axis and has a magnitude of 42. Determine the dot product A⋅B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.85×102
B
2.32×103
C
2.52×103
D
1.34×102