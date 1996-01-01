35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Determine what the final energy value, in units of keV, will be for x-ray photons that have an energy of 68 keV which are scattered at 180° due to the electrons present within a thin sheet of aluminum foil.
A
24 keV
B
54 keV
C
68 keV
D
82 keV