35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
124PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photon has an energy of 3.2 eV. i) Determine what the wavelength, in units of nm, of this photon will be and what region of the electromagnetic spectrum it belongs to. ii) If the photon's energy is changed to 0.32 eV, what would be the new wavelength value, in units of nm, and the region of the electromagnetic spectrum it belongs to?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 388 nm; ultraviolet region
ii) 3885 nm; visible region
B
b) i) 388 nm; ultraviolet region
ii) 3885 nm; infrared region
C
i) 450 nm; visible region
ii) 4500 nm; ultraviolet region
D
i) 450 nm; infrared region
ii) 4500 nm; visible region