33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A laboratory technician is observing a specimen on a slide using a symmetric (biconvex) lens made of glass. The slide is positioned 40 cm from the viewing screen. What should be the radii of the lens such that an image of the specimen on the screen appears to be three times the actual size of the specimen?
A
7.5 cm
B
15 cm
C
21 cm
D
30 cm