21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
At a given temperature and pressure, the mean free path of a helium atom in a gas sample is 300 nm. If the gas sample is replaced with an argon gas sample at the same temperature and pressure, what is the mean free path of an argon atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
450 nm
B
600 nm
C
300 nm
D
900 nm