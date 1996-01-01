21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a vacuum chamber, the air pressure is 1.5 × 10-12 mm of Hg at a temperature of 25°C. Calculate the i) number density and ii) mean free path of a molecule. The gas in the chamber is assumed to be monoatomic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 4.68 × 1010 /m3, ii. 4.36 × 108 m
B
i. 4.86 × 1010 /m3, ii. 4.63 × 108 m
C
i. 4.86 × 106 /m3, ii. 4.63 × 1010 m
D
i. 4.68 × 106 /m3, ii. 4.36 × 1010 m