An eccentric scientist has built a large tank with dimensions 3.0 m × 2.0 m × 1.5 m, in which tiny, spherical, silicone particles are constantly moving around randomly due to thermal agitation. She challenges her colleagues to determine the number of particles in the tank without removing any of them or using any specialized equipment. To tackle this challenge, you decide to release many small, spherical plastic particles into the tank and measure their average distance of travel before colliding with one of the metallic particles. After conducting many trials, you find that the plastic particles travel an average distance of 1.2 m. Can you estimate the total number of silicone particles in the tank? Consider the diameter of plastic and silicone particle is 4.8 cm.