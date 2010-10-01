25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two parallel metal plates are separated by a distance of 5.0 mm and have a potential difference of 100 V applied across them. A charged particle with a charge of +2.0 μC and mass of 1.25 x 10-13 kg is released from rest at the positive plate. What is the velocity of the particle just before it hits the negative plate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 x 105 m/s
B
5.7 x 104 m/s
C
3.2 x 103 m/s
D
6.4 x 102 m/s