Two-point charges are placed on the x-axis. The first charge is +2.0 μC and is located 4.0 cm to the right of the origin. The second charge is -3.0 μC and is located 8.0 cm to the right of the origin. A third point charge is placed on the positive y-axis at a distance of 6.0 cm from the origin. What is the charge of the third point charge if the electric potential energy of the three charged particles is zero?