25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario in which a uniformly charged sphere of radius R has total charge Q. The potential difference ΔV between the potential at the sphere's center 'V0' and a point at radius r from the center is, ΔV = -Q / (4πεoR3) • (r2 /2). Determine the ratio Vo / VR, where VR is the potential at the sphere's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vo / VR = 5 /2
B
Vo / VR = 2 / 3
C
Vo / VR = 2 /5
D
Vo / VR = 3 /2