11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the final velocity of each vehicle when a 6.1-kg toy car traveling in the +x direction at 5.6 m/s collides directly with an 8.1-kg remote-controlled truck moving in the -x direction at 4.1 m/s, and the two vehicles stick together.
