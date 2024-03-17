11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
Determine the total kinetic energy before and after a collision of a 145-g rubber ball when it moves at 29.0 m/s and collides with a stationary 5.26-kg block on a trolley, allowing it to move without significant friction. After hitting the block, the rubber ball rebounds directly backward, and the block moves forward at 1.11 m/s.
