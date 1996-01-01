17. Periodic Motion
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
SHM is used to determine the mass of objects. One procedure involves attaching a X kg container at the end of a spring. The empty container completes an oscillation in 0.80 s. When a block is placed in the container, the period of the oscillation becomes 1.90 s. Determine the mass of the block.
A
1380 kg
B
4580 kg
C
120 kg
D
38.4 kg
E
31.6 kg