23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A new diatomic gas called Zogon is discovered. Zogon has a molar mass of 25.0 g/mol and a boiling point of -171°C. A 350. mL sample of liquid Zogon, with a density of 980. kg/m3, changes to gas at constant pressure and reaches 45.0 °C. Zogon's latent heat of vaporization is 1.89 × 105 J/kg. Find the entropy change for Zogon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.09 × 103 J/K
B
2.51 × 103 J/K
C
3.27 × 104 J/K
D
2.41 × 104 J/K