23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
At an initial temperature of 300°C, a 50 g sample of a recently identified monoatomic gas, "Novagium," undergoes an isobaric transformation. The molar mass of Novagium is 25 g/mol. During this process, the entropy of the Novagium increases by 40 J/K. Calculate the final temperature of the gas in this scenario in Kelvins (K).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1425 K
B
1210 K
C
1327 K
D
1500 K